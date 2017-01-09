Columbia, Ky. (September 1, 2017) – The Kentucky State Police are attempting to locate 28-year-old Dylan Jess McFarland. McFarland is a white, 5’11”, 200 lb, white male with black hair and brown eyes. He is a registered sex offender. A warrant for probation violation has been issued and he is believed to be in the Monroe County area. If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Kentucky State Police at 1800-222-5555, Tompkinsville Police Department at 270-487-6191 or the Monroe County Sheriffs Department at 270-487-6622.
KSP: WANTED SEX OFFENDER COULD BE IN MONROE CO
on 09/01/2017 |
