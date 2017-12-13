KSP: WEEKEND ACCIDENT SENDS ONE TO THE HOSPITAL

on 12/13/2017 |

From Kentucky State Police:

Tpr. Allen Shirley is investigating a collision that occurred on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at approximately 5:10 PM CST 9 miles east of Columbia on KY 80. 66-year-old Edward Irvin, of Russell Springs, was operating an eastbound Chevy Colorado when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck a rock wall and overturned. Mr. Irvin was transported to TJ Health in Columbia and treated for non life threatening injuries. Tpr. Shirley was assisted at the scene by Adair County EMS and Fire.