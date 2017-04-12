Logo


KSP: WEEKEND ATV ACCIDENT CLAIMS THE LIFE OF A CAVE CITY TEEN

12/04/2017

An ATV accident claims the life of a Cave City teen.

Saturday afternoon KSP were called to the Pumpjack Off-Road recreational park in Adair County after an ATV accident. According to State Police, 23 year old Nicholas Sturgeon, of Munfordville, was odperating a 2014 Kawasaki Teryx ATV and 19 year old Summer Piercy, of Cave City was a passenger. The accident occurred when the ATV collided with a ditch, which caused it to flip. Ms. Piercy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Adair County Coroner.

Neither were wearing restraints

Tpr. Scott was assisted at the scene by the Adair County Fire and Rescue, EMS, Coroner’s office, Sheriff’s office, Columbia and Breeding Fire Department. The investigation is ongoing.

