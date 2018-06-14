Logo


(KT): DEMOCRAT ROCKY ADKINS MAY BE INCHING CLOSER TO A RUN FOR GOVERNOR

on 06/14/2018 |

By TOM LATEK, Kentucky Today

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Democrat Rocky Adkins may be inching closer to a run for governor, telling reporters Wednesday that his family supports the idea.

“It’s a must that they be on board, and they are,” Adkins said. “This is a statewide race, and it’s one that takes tremendous commitment to get into.”

The House minority leader is one of several Democrats pondering gubernatorial bids, including Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, Attorney General Andy Beshear and former state Auditor Adam Edelen, though none have committed at this point.

“We are getting tremendous encouragement to run, and we are giving it very serious consideration,” Adkins said. “We will be making this decision in the weeks and months ahead.  We’re laying some of the groundwork to be able to make a very firm decision, hopefully in the near future.”

Adkins said his decision won’t hinge on who else seeks the Democratic nomination.

“If I get in this race, it’s because I think I can win, because I think I can carry a message across Kentucky that people can connect with,” he said.

The eventual Democratic nominee would presumably challenge Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. However, Bevin hasn’t yet said whether he will seek re-election, telling reporters he still has plenty of time to make the decision.

Adkins, 58, has served in the House since 1987. For more than a dozen years, he was the majority floor leader. He became minority leader when Republicans won control of the House in November 2016.

