05/02/2018

Facebook breach reached 1.3 million Kentuckians, AG says

By TOM LATEK, Kentucky Today

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – More than 1.3 million Facebook users in Kentucky may have been impacted by an alleged privacy breach on the popular social media network.

Attorney General Andy Beshear and 36 other AGs sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on March 26, asking for the number of users impacted by the breach. According to the information provided to Beshear by Facebook, the approximate number of Kentuckians affected by this breach is 1,310,682, or about 25 percent of the state population.

Facebook this week provided state-by-state numbers to the group of AGs because of their “profound concerns” over recent reports that Facebook users’ personal information was provided without permission to a third party.

“It’s alarming to now know that over a quarter of Kentucky’s population had their Facebook information shared with Cambridge Analytica and other third parties,” Beshear said. “My office will continue to push until we have full and total information on this breach. We expect full cooperation from Facebook on the many questions we have asked.”

If you are one of the 1.3 million Kentuckians affected, don’t feel bad. Facebook says up to 87 million people worldwide – 70 million in the U. S. alone – may have had their personal information improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, by an app known as “This is Your Digital Life,” before Facebook banned the app in 2015.

Users who may not have used the app are not immune to the possibility of having personal information compromised.

Beshear said the breach impacted 1.6 million users in neighboring Indiana and 557,000 in West Virginia. The attorney general said he will continue to update the public on this and any other security breach.