(KT): FAYETTE CO CORONER ASKING FOR HELP IN TRACKING DOWN THE FAMILY OF A MAN KILLED IN A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

on 10/24/2017 |

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – The Fayette County Coroner’s office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down family members of a man who was recently killed in a traffic accident.

Coroner Gary Ginn said 58-year-old Allan Lloyd Lewis of Lexington wrecked his motorcycle in a single- vehicle crash at Newtown Pike and Iron Works Pike on Oct. 14. He died of multiple blunt force trauma three days later at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Ginn said Lewis was born in Detroit, Mich., on Sept.19, 1959 and served in the U.S. Army from 1977-1979. His father was Raymond Lewis of Ohio, and his mother was Elizabeth Chipchase of Newcastle, England.

The coroner’s office said they believe Lewis may have family members in Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina or Arizona.

Anyone with information about Lewis is asked to call the Fayette county Coroner’s office at (859) 455-5700.

