KTBIF ANNOUNCES PAYMENT OF MORE THAN $14.2 MILLION IN BREEDER AWARDS

02/18/2019

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced payment of more than $14.2 million in breeder awards from the Kentucky Thoroughbred Breeders’ Incentive Fund (KTBIF).

Kentucky-bred horses won over 4,000 races across the globe in 2018, which made breeders eligible for these incentive payments. KTBIF horses won in 33 states and four countries – including the Kentucky Derby.

“As the Thoroughbred Capital of the World, the Commonwealth is pleased to acknowledge and reward the success of Kentucky-bred horses through the KTBIF awards,” said Gov. Matt Bevin. “Last year’s incredible class of champions, headlined by 2018 Horse of the Year and Triple Crown Winner Justify, left an indelible mark on the racing world. We are grateful for all the breeders who conduct business in the Bluegrass State, benefiting Kentucky’s economy and ensuring the vitality of one of our signature industries.”

The KTBIF breeder awards are distributed to owners who board mares in Kentucky from first cover until foaling. Incentive payments are based on the foal’s eventual winnings on the racetrack.