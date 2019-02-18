Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KTBIF ANNOUNCES PAYMENT OF MORE THAN $14.2 MILLION IN BREEDER AWARDS

on 02/18/2019 |

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced payment of more than $14.2 million in breeder awards from the Kentucky Thoroughbred Breeders’ Incentive Fund (KTBIF).

Kentucky-bred horses won over 4,000 races across the globe in 2018, which made breeders eligible for these incentive payments. KTBIF horses won in 33 states and four countries – including the Kentucky Derby.

“As the Thoroughbred Capital of the World, the Commonwealth is pleased to acknowledge and reward the success of Kentucky-bred horses through the KTBIF awards,” said Gov. Matt Bevin. “Last year’s incredible class of champions, headlined by 2018 Horse of the Year and Triple Crown Winner Justify, left an indelible mark on the racing world. We are grateful for all the breeders who conduct business in the Bluegrass State, benefiting Kentucky’s economy and ensuring the vitality of one of our signature industries.”

The KTBIF breeder awards are distributed to owners who board mares in Kentucky from first cover until foaling. Incentive payments are based on the foal’s eventual winnings on the racetrack.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KTBIF ANNOUNCES PAYMENT OF MORE THAN $14.2 MILLION IN BREEDER AWARDS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

ERNIE RUNYON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
2:40 PM CST on February 18, 2019
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on February 21, 2019
Clear
Currently
28°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 02/19 100%
High 43° / Low 36°
Chance of Rain
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 02/20 100%
High 55° / Low 38°
Thunderstorm
Overcast
Thursday 02/21 20%
High 53° / Low 40°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.