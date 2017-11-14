KTC: CONSTRUCTION OF TOMPKINSVILLE BYPASS TO BEGIN THIS MONTH

on 11/14/2017 |

Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass set to begin

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Nov. 13, 2017) – Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass is set to begin around November 20. Folks in the community will notice signs being placed in advance of the construction beginning. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project.

The bypass is a section of roadway approximately four miles long that connects KY 163 (Celina Road) near Jane Yokley Cemetery Road with KY 163 (Edmonton Road) across from Ben Hall Road. The roadway is a new route featuring a two-lane roadway with turning lanes at intersections. The bypass will create new intersections with Capp Harlan Road, Cave Springs Road, KY 100 (Center Point Road), and KY 1049 (Radio Station Road). The project will provide a new north-south alternative route which will help reduce large truck and commercial traffic in downtown Tompkinsville. In addition, the bypass will relieve traffic congestion in downtown Tompkinsville and give a faster route to emergency and first responders.

The construction of the project is awarded in two phases both federally funded. The grade and drain portion of the project was awarded to Scotty’s Contracting & Stone, LLC, on October 6, in the amount of $7,621,911.85. The surfacing contract will be awarded at a later date. The project is expected to be open to traffic in late 2019.