Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KTC: CRASH ON I-65 SHUTS DOWN SOUTHBOUND LANES FOR SEVERAL HOURS

on 05/16/2018 |

A commercial vehicle crash had all southbound lanes at a complete standstill on Tuesday afternoon about 1:30pm.  The accident happened on I-65, just before Exit 65 (Munfordville) in Hart County.  Multiple vehicles were involved, at least one commercial vehicle lost its load in the crash.  Traffic was diverted to US 31-W, and high volumes caused delays there as well.

It took until after 3:00pm Tuesday afternoon before traffic began to trickle through, and a couple hours after that before it was back to normal flow.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KTC: CRASH ON I-65 SHUTS DOWN SOUTHBOUND LANES FOR SEVERAL HOURS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

MALIA DAWN OWENS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Scattered Clouds
Currently
83°
Scattered Clouds
Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday 05/16 20%
High 84° / Low 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Thursday 05/17 80%
High 77° / Low 62°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Friday 05/18 80%
High 79° / Low 63°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Thu 17

Spring Gospel Meeting

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - May 20 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Veterans Resource Fair

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Thu 17

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

May 17 @ 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Sat 19

Scuba Diving Classes

May 19 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 19

Alvaton Community Day

May 19 @ 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Fri 25

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway

May 25 @ 5:30 AM - May 31 @ 6:00 PM

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Giveaway

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.