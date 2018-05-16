KTC: CRASH ON I-65 SHUTS DOWN SOUTHBOUND LANES FOR SEVERAL HOURS

on 05/16/2018 |

A commercial vehicle crash had all southbound lanes at a complete standstill on Tuesday afternoon about 1:30pm. The accident happened on I-65, just before Exit 65 (Munfordville) in Hart County. Multiple vehicles were involved, at least one commercial vehicle lost its load in the crash. Traffic was diverted to US 31-W, and high volumes caused delays there as well.

It took until after 3:00pm Tuesday afternoon before traffic began to trickle through, and a couple hours after that before it was back to normal flow.