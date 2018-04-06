KTC INVESTS $25 MILLION STATEWIDE FOR PAVEMENT PRESERVATION PROJECTS

on 06/04/2018 |

Prevention, loose gravel and deep discounts can only mean one thing- preventative maintenance work begins on local roads.

The State Transportation Cabinet says that preventative maintenance work will begin on KY 1297 this Wednesday and Thursday from mile point 7 to 9.5. Once work is finished, crews will move on to KY 216 in Monroe County. All work is weather dependent and the schedule could change.

The KTC says that crews will be chip sealing the roadways, which will lead to an increase in the life of the pavement. When you drive on roads that have been recently chip sealed, you may notice loose gravel and increased driving noise. These issues will improve with time and traffic volume.

Projects like this can last up to 60% as long as traditional asphalt resurfacing, but for 30% of the cost. The KTC adds that this also allows more roads to remain in good or fair condition as opposed to letting roads go into poor conditions that require a more costly repair.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is investing nearly $25 million into pavement preservation projects this year across the state. This is the largest investment since 2007.