KTC KICKS OFF 2017 ADOPT-A-HIGHWAY ART CONTEST

on 09/15/2017 |

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking the Commonwealth’s art teachers and students to get started on this year’s Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest and submit their entries before the deadline on Oct. 31.

The Adopt-a-Highway Program’s Art Contest is held annually to increase public awareness about the damaging effects of litter, change attitudes and behaviors about littering and educate Kentuckians about the Adopt-a-Highway program.

Entries must be postmarked on or before Oct. 31 to be considered for this year’s contest.

The contest is divided in to four age groups: 5-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18. Winners of each age division earn a $100 gift card while second and third place finishers receive a $50 gift card. Additionally, first through third-place recipients for all age groups have their work featured in the Adopt-a-Highway Calendar and receive framed prints of their posters while the originals are framed and displayed at the Transportation Cabinet’s Conference Center in Frankfort.

Last year, nearly 1,600 students from across the Commonwealth entered the contest.

Additional information on the Adopt-a-Highway Program, including entry forms for the 2017 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest can be found at www.transportation.ky.gov/Adopt-a-Highway.