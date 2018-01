on 01/16/2018 |

Traffic Advisory – Southbound I65 near Mile Point 71 in Hart County (Bonnieville)



Crashes involving commercial vehicles and a passenger bus have blocked all southbound lanes near the Bonnieville (Exit 71) interchange. Motorists should use Exit 76 and continue south via US 31W to rejoin I65 at Munfordville. A closure duration estimate is not available at this time.