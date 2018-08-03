KTC: RIGHT OF WAY IS THE WRONG PLACE FOR SIGNAGE

on 03/08/2018 |

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is giving fair warning to all political candidates, residents, business operators and property owners along US and KY routes that signs in the right of way will be removed.

In particular, as we head through an election cycle, campaign signs must be placed beyond right of way limits. If there is a fence as the right of way, it is prohibited to attach anything to the fence. Yard sale signs posted in the right of way and attached to poles or fences are also prohibited.

Mowing begins in May and these signs cause significant delay to mowing crews.

Removed items will be taken to each county’s KYTC maintenance facility and held for a month. Unclaimed materials will be trashed or recycled.