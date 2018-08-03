Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KTC: RIGHT OF WAY IS THE WRONG PLACE FOR SIGNAGE

on 03/08/2018 |

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is giving fair warning to all  political candidates, residents, business operators and property owners along US and KY routes that signs in the right of way will be removed.

In particular, as we head through an election cycle, campaign signs must be placed beyond right of way limits.  If there is a fence as the right of way, it is prohibited to attach anything to the fence.  Yard sale signs posted in the right of way and attached to poles or fences are also prohibited.

Mowing begins in May and these signs cause significant delay to mowing crews.

Removed items will be taken to each county’s KYTC maintenance facility and held for a month.   Unclaimed materials will be trashed or recycled.

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KTC: RIGHT OF WAY IS THE WRONG PLACE FOR SIGNAGE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Debbie Lowe

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
38°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Friday 03/09 60%
High 50° / Low 38°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Saturday 03/10 20%
High 55° / Low 38°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Sunday 03/11 50%
High 49° / Low 30°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Fri 09

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - March 9 @ 4:30 PM
Fri 09

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 10

Loving Lodge 323 Chili Supper

March 10 @ 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mon 12

Caverna High School Council Meets

March 12 @ 3:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.