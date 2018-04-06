KTC: ROAD PROJECTS COULD IMPACT THIS WEEK’S TRAVEL

on 06/04/2018 |

Other road projects this week could impact traffic.

In Allen County:

-Work will continue on the KY 98 realignment project in the Durham Springs area. Most of the work will take place off the existing roadway and should have little impact on motorist traveling the area.

-Painting on the KY 98 bridge over Barren River Lake at mile point 9.1 is will continue near the intersection with KY 921. Traffic will be down to one lane on the bridge with traffic control being done by a temporary traffic signal. Travel lanes will be down to 12’ and the project is expected to take about a month to complete.

In Barren County

-Work is expected to begin on a bridge maintenance contract on various bridges along the Cumberland Parkway. The work will consist of cleaning, painting and applying a concrete coating to 28 bridges along the parkway. Expect lane closures to be in place at various bridges along the parkway and on the routes that pass beneath.

-Contractors will continue on the resurfacing project on U.S. 31-E. The 10.5 mile project began at Lexington Drive and extends north to the Hart County line. —Work will continue on the connector project on US 31-E at the Calvary Drive and Trojan Trail intersection.

-Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project on the Veterans Outer Loop beginning at KY 90 extending east to U.S. 31- E. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone during daytime working hours.

In Metcalfe County

-The shoulder improvement project on US 68 will continue. The 7.5 mile long project will begin at KY 1243 and extend east to KY 70. This project is expected to be completed by July 2018.

In Monroe County

-Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue.

-Resurfacing work will begin on KY 1049 from Intersection of KY 163 to intersection of KY 1520. Traffic will be down to one lane near paving operation during working hours. Motorist should use caution while traveling in the area.

In Simpson County

-Work will continue on KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622 as weather permits. Traffic has been permanently re-routed to the new alignment. Motorists should be aware that the speed limit will remain lowered through the construction zone.

-Roadway construction activities will continue between Lowes and I-65 with crews and flaggers present as excavation and widening construction continues. The speed limit through the project remains at 45 mph.

-Access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road will remain closed.

-Crews will begin resurfacing work on KY 100 west from KY 1008 to Logan County line