KTC SAYS TO EXPECT “HEAVY TRAFFIC IMPACTS” DURING I-65 PROJECT

on 09/06/2017 |


From the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet:

A major road rehabilitation project on KY 446 at exit 28 off Interstate 65 in Bowling Green is expected to begin Friday night. The project will bring heavy traffic impacts to the entire length of KY 446 until the end of November. However, exit 28 will remain open as will KY 446. Motorists should expect heavy construction with lane closures and different configurations along the route. Crews will begin setting barrier wall on Wednesday.

On Friday, September 8 at 9 p.m. the KY 446 Bridge over U.S. 31-W will be closed and motorists will be diverted to the traffic signal on U.S. 31-W. A temporary diversion will be setup to allow motorists turning left from U.S. 31-W to KY 446 access as well as those coming off KY 446. The traffic signal in front of Fruit of the Loom will be a right-in and right-out only movement while the bridge is closed. The closure is expected to last 17 days.

There will be two weekends where heavy construction at the intersection of KY 446 and Corvette Drive will take place. The intersection work will happen after the 17-day closure of the KY 446 bridge over U.S. 31-W is completed. The rest of the KY 446 route will also be under construction so motorists should use caution while traveling in the area and expect longer travel times.
The rehabilitation project is being done to replace the concrete roadway which has been in place since the roadway was built more than 40 years ago. A new roadway with asphalt is being built.

