KTC: SECTION OF I-65 AND TWO EXITS CLOSED FOR REPAIR WORK TONIGHT

on 01/04/2018 |

Traffic Advisory – I65 Northbound in Hardin County

Tonight, work to repair a crash cushion damaged in a recent incident will require closure of the right lane of I65 in the divided section at Mile Point 82. Traffic will be diverted into the left lane, blocking access to Exits 86 and 91. Work will begin at 6pm (Central) and should only take a couple of hours to complete. Motorists needing access to these exits should use Exit 81 at Sonora and proceed north via US 31W to their destination route.