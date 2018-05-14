Logo


KTC: SEVERAL ROAD PROJECTS COULD IMPACT TRAFFIC THIS WEEK

on 05/14/2018 |

As you head out this week, keep in mind there are several local road projects that could impact travel.

In Allen County, painting will continue on the KY 98 bridge over Barren River Lake at mile point 9.1, near the intersection with KY 921. Traffic will be down to one lane on the bridge with traffic control being done by a temporary traffic signal. Travel lanes will be down to 12’ and the project is expected to take about a month to complete.

In Barren County, work continues on U.S. 31-E North L. Roger Wells Road.  The project is 10.5 miles in length and will begin at Lexington Drive and extend north to the Hart County line. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone during daytime working hours.

Work also continues on a connector at Calvary Drive and the intersection of U.S. 31-E and Trojan Trail.

In Metcalfe County, contractors are expected to continue work on a shoulder improvement project on U.S. 68. The project is 7.5 miles in length and begins at KY 1243 extending east to KY 70. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by July 2018.

Green Valley Road (KY 496) – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project on Green Valley Road, KY 496.  The work will extend north 3.3 miles to Subtle Garrett Creek Road. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Contractors are expected to do resurfacing work on Randolph Goodluck Road (KY 2387) .  The project is 3.5 miles in length and extends from Morris Road extending north to KY 640.  Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

The U.S. 68 bridge at mile point 7.2  is down to one lane with a temporary signal controlling traffic flow. This will be in place for about three weeks.

In Monroe County, construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue.

