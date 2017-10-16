Logo


KTC: TRAFFIC ADVISORY-US 62 IN HARDIN COUNTY

Traffic Advisory – US 62 in Western Hardin County

Resurfacing of US 62 will begin today from the Grayson County Line to KY 1375 (Long Grove Road). This section is 9.5 miles. Motorists are encouraged to plan accordingly and be prepared for slowly moving and/or stopped vehicles ahead. Flaggers will be directing alternating one-way traffic around paving operations. Depending on weather conditions, resurfacing work should be complete by the end of this month.

