KU CUSTOMERS COULD SEE “METER FEE” DOUBLE

Sister utilities K-U and L-G-and-E want to roughly double the basic service charge on customers – a charge commonly known as the meter fee. The request to restructure the rates would impact one-point-three million customers in 93 counties. Sarah Lynn Cunningham with the Sierra Club in Kentucky says raising the basic service charge would reduce customer control over the size of their bills.



But Natasha Collins with K-U and L-G-and-E says the proposal is “a step toward providing customers with less bill volatility from cold winters and hot summers when customers can least afford it.” The utilities propose a slight reduction in the consumption charge to counter-balance a higher meter fee. For K-U electric customers the basic service charge would increase from 10-dollars 75-cents a month to 22-dollars. L-G-and-E proposes increasing the fee on its combined electric and natural gas customers to 46-dollars from the current 24-dollars 25-cents a month.

L-G-and-E customer Ebonee Sutton says doubling the meter fee is “like a predatory business practice.” She says it makes more sense to tie rates to usage.



Requests to intervene in the case have run the gamut from industry and businesses, including Wal-Mart and Kroger, to governments, including Lexington, Louisville and the Department of Defense. In its request to the Public Service Commission, D-O-D said the rate change would have a “significant impact” on Fort Knox. The Sierra Club’s Cunningham fears the proposal would reduce customer incentive to save energy.

Collins says since 2008 the sister companies have spent 262-million dollars on energy efficiency programs and with customer participation it has helped delay the need for building additional generation. The P-S-C has not yet set a hearing date on the rate case.