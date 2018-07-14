Logo


KU RANKED TOP RANKING MID-SIZED UTILITY IN MIDWEST RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

on 07/14/2018

 

Kentucky Utilities was recently named the top ranking mid-sized utility in Midwest residential customer satisfaction. The honorable distinction was awarded by global market research company J.D. Power following the company’s newly released 2018 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

 

The study, now in its 20th year, measures customer satisfaction with electric utility companies by examining six factors: power quality and reliability; price; billing and payment; corporate citizenship; communications; and customer service.

 

The results are based on responses from more than 104,000 online interviews conducted from July 2017 through May 2018 among residential customers of the 138 largest electric utility brands across the United States, which collectively represent more than 99 million households.

 

“Enhancing our customers’ experience every time they interact with our company or use the services we provide is a top priority for our workforce each day,” said LG&E and KU Energy Chairman, CEO and President Paul W. Thompson. “We’re extremely honored by this recognition of our employees’ continued commitment and congratulate them on this award.”

