KY 61 IS CHANGING FOR LARUE AND HARDIN COUNTIES

Lincoln Parkway (designated as KY 61) is changing next week. In accordance with an official order from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary, Greg Thomas, crews from District 4 in Elizabethtown will be installing 65 MPH speed limit signs in Hardin and LaRue Counties. The signage change is currently set for February 9th.

A process began several years ago to examine amended speed limits on Lincoln Parkway along with similar routes around the state which meet design standards warranting a new posting.

The change follows input from local stakeholders along with data analysis. Recent studies along the corridor suggest motorists travel well above the current 55 MPH posting, with 85th percentile speeds measured at 68 MPH. The new posting is closer to the 85th percentile mark, which is typically used for determination of speed postings. Closing the gap between speed limit conscious drivers and those traveling near and above current average speed addresses a primary concern because speed differential is a key factor with regard to safety.

The new ‘speed zone’ begins in LaRue County just north of the KY 84 intersection traffic signal and extends to just south of the Sportsman’s Lake Road intersection traffic signal in Hardin County.