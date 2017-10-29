KY AP NEWS – HOMICIDE UP IN LEXINGTON, GOV. BEVIN BLAST DIRECTOR OF SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENTS OVER PENSION REFORM PLAN

on 10/29/2017 |

HOMICIDE RECORD-LEXINGTON

Lexington breaks homicide record with 2 months still to go

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — With two months still left in the year, homicides in Lexington have already reached an all-time high.

Authorities say that a 51-year-old man was fatally shot and a 37-year-old woman was strangled in separate incidents Thursday night, marking the city’s 27th and 28th homicides of the year.

News outlets report that the city’s record had previously been 27, which occurred in both 1999 and 2001.

Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel says 18 of this year’s homicides have been solved so far.

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray has pointed to the drug epidemic and the city’s growing population as being contributing factors for the rise in slayings.

KENTUCKY PENSIONS

‘Mayhem’: Bevin blasts request to close schools for protests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin blasted the director of the school superintendents organization for wanting schools to be closed for a day so that teachers can protest against the governor’s pension reform plan.

News outlets report that Bevin aired his frustrations on Facebook Live on Friday evening, arguing in front of a video camera that former Fayette County Superintendent Tom Shelton’s plan would bring “mayhem” to Kentucky, hurting students, parents and the state’s economy.

Bevin plans to call a special legislative session before year’s end to deal with Kentucky’s woefully underfunded public retirement systems.

Education officials have said the governor’s proposed fix would wreak havoc on public education.

Shelton says any school that would be closed to accommodate the teachers’ protests would make up that day later in the school year.

PHARMACIST JAILED-PAINKILLERS

Pharmacist gets 8 years for distributing painkillers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Central Kentucky pharmacist has been sentenced to eight years behind bars after he admitted to filling forged prescriptions for highly addictive painkillers.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that 37-year-old Michael Ingram of Cynthiana was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone. He must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

Ingram had owned and operated Hometown Pharmacy of Georgetown. He pleaded guilty in July, admitting that his distribution of the painkillers was not for a legitimate medical purpose.

SHOOTING-TEENS INJURED

Louisville shooting leaves 6 teens wounded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say six teenagers have been injured in a shooting in Louisville.

Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says officers found six victims at the scene Friday evening. Each had either been shot or had suffered a graze wound.

Mitchell says all six were taken to the hospital, including two who were being treated for serious wounds. Authorities say the victims were between the ages of 13 and 17.

The shooting occurred in the city’s California neighborhood. No further details were immediately released.

OPIOIDS-KENTUCKY

Ky. advocates ask Trump official for more opioid resources

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Advocates and doctors in opioid-ravaged Kentucky urged President Donald Trump’s acting chief health official to spend more money on fighting the drug epidemic one day after he signed an order declaring the crisis a national public health emergency.

Acting Health and Human Services Secretary Eric Hargan toured a clinic in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday that specializes in treating pregnant women and their babies addicted to opioid-based drugs like heroin and prescription painkillers.

Kentucky has one of the highest rates of babies born addicted to opioids, with 110 cases reported each month in 2015.

Although Congress authorized spending of more than $1 billion on drug treatment programs nationwide last year, the Trump administration’s public health declaration does not include more spending. Instead, it lets the government redirect resources to help out rural areas.

HISPANIC MARKETS-ROBBERIES

Kentucky market holdup suspects linked to robbery spree

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal authorities say a deadly robbery at a Hispanic grocery store in Kentucky is connected to a robbery spree across three states.

U.S. Attorney Russell M. Coleman says at least a dozen Hispanic stores were robbed in Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina from January to September of this year.

According to an affidavit in the case, an FBI special agent says authorities suspect the crimes were carried out by an organized group of about 11 members, though no everyone participated in every holdup.

The details came to light when a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday charged five people in connection with the March 17 robbery of the La Placita market in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

A man was shot and killed while trying to stop the holdup.