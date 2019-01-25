Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KY CONGRESSMAN INTRODUCES AMENDMENT TO LIMIT BIG MONEY POLITICS

on 01/25/2019 |

Congressman John Yarmuth has introduced a constitutional amendment to the Congress to provide more transparency for money in politics.
Marking this week’s 9th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission decision, Congressman John Yarmuth (KY-3) introduced a Constitutional amendment to override key elements of it and other recent Supreme Court decisions that have opened the floodgates for unlimited individual and special interest spending in political campaigns.

The amendment, introduced in the House would amend the Constitution to clarify that financial expenditures and in-kind contributions would no longer qualify as forms of protected speech under the First Amendment. First introduced by Yarmuth in 2011, this amendment would also enable Congress to establish a public financing system for campaigns that would be the sole source of all campaign funding, diminishing the influence of wealthy donors on elections and expanding opportunities for more citizens to run for office.

“With so much special interest money flowing through our political system, the American people are correct to wonder whether their elected officials are working for them or doing the bidding of the Wall Street banks, drug companies, or other deep-pocketed special interest groups funding their campaigns,” said Yarmuth.

Nine years ago, in its Citizens United decision, the Supreme Court lifted limits on corporate and special-interest spending in federal elections. Then, in 2014, the Court’s decision in McCutcheon v. FECoverturned aggregate limits, allowing a single individual to contribute millions of dollars to political parties and candidates’ campaigns. Combined with the continued absence of stronger disclosure requirements, the decisions have led to unprecedented outside spending on campaigns, according to a press release from Yarmuth’s Office.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KY CONGRESSMAN INTRODUCES AMENDMENT TO LIMIT BIG MONEY POLITICS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

KATHY BARRICK

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
20°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 01/25 0%
High 30° / Low 22°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 01/26 20%
High 42° / Low 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 01/27 10%
High 44° / Low 27°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.