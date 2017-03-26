Logo


KY DEPT OF REVENUE RELEASED UPDATE ON TAX SEASON

on 03/26/2017 |
News

Now that we are officially into spring, the Kentucky Department of Revenue’s (DOR) has released their update on this year’s tax season:

Since the first day of tax season, DOR employees have been busy processing returns for Kentucky taxpayers. As of Friday, March 24, here is a snapshot of the processing:
• DOR has received 1,138,980 returns
• 97.6% of returns received have been filed electronically
• 1,054,531 returns have been processed
• 834,912 refunds have been processed
• $302,483,282 has been refunded to Kentucky taxpayers

The tax deadline is April 18, 2017. For more information on DOR programs, please go to revenue.ky.gov

