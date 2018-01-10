Logo


KY EDUCATION COMMISSIONER VISITS AREA SUPERINTENDENTS AT GHS

on 10/01/2018 |

Kentucky Commissioner of Education, Dr. Wayne Lewis Jr., was in Barren County on Friday. A meeting was held at Glasgow High School between the c0mmissioner and the three superintendents in the county, as well as State Repreesentative, Steve Riley.
Riley says he was glad the meeting could take place.

Keith Hale, Glasgow Independent Superintendent, was excited to show the commisioner some of their newer facilities.

Dr. Lewis tells WCLU News, he has heard of the district’s repuation.

Barren County Superintendent says education funding will be one of the areas he hopes to learn more about from the commissioner.

Dr. Lewis says his focus is on early development and readiness for what comes after graduation.

