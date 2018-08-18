Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KY FEDERAL PRISON INMATE DIES AT THE U.S. PENITENTIARY

on 08/18/2018 |

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky federal prison inmate who started a 15-month sentence two weeks ago has died.

Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk tells the Lexington Herald-Leader 55-year-old John Arthur died Monday after a riding lawn mower turned over on top of him.

Strunk says prison officials told him Arthur was using the mower to cut grass at the U.S. Penitentiary in McCreary County. Strunk says the machine flipped over into a pond as Arthur mowed on an embankment and trapped him underneath.

Strunk hasn’t officially ruled on the cause of Arthur’s death.

The U.S. Department of Justice says in a statement Arthur was found unresponsive at the facility. Strunk pronounced him dead roughly an hour later at a hospital.

Arthur’s sentence for disability fraud began July 30 after he pleaded guilty in June.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KY FEDERAL PRISON INMATE DIES AT THE U.S. PENITENTIARY”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

KENNETH GIBBONS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
74°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Saturday 08/18 80%
High 83° / Low 67°
Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 08/19 20%
High 86° / Low 68°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 08/20 50%
High 85° / Low 70°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.