Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KY FORESTRY OFFICIALS WARNOF FIRE HAZARDS

on 03/26/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky forestry officials are urging people to be more cautious as spring forest fire season becomes more active.

A statement from the Kentucky Division of Forestry says it has battled more than 189 forest fires, which have damaged more than 1,524 acres (616.8 hectares), since March 1. The spring fire season began Feb. 15.

Fire Management Chief Michael Froelich says people should be cautious when burning outdoors, especially when conditions are dry and windy. Debris fires that have gotten away from homeowners have caused 30 percent of this season’s fires.

He says arson is the leading cause of fires this season, causing 52 percent of them. Citizens are asked to report any unusual activity they may see around a wildfire to local law enforcement.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KY FORESTRY OFFICIALS WARNOF FIRE HAZARDS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Bryan Ford


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
38°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 03/26 0%
High 54° / Low 28°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 03/27 0%
High 62° / Low 42°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 03/28 0%
High 69° / Low 48°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.