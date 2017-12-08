KY GARDEN CLUB TO HOST MONARCH BUTTERFLY CEREMONY AT BARREN RIVER LAKE PARK

on 08/12/2017 |

The Garden Club of Kentucky will dedicate the latest of a series of Monarch butterfly waystations at Barren River Lake State Resort Park on Monday, Aug. 14.

The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. just below the lodge patio and pool.

Members of the Garden Club of Kentucky and the Glasgow Garden Club began working with park staff in 2013 to design and install a Monarch waystation at Barren River Lake State Resort Park.

Monarch waystations are gardens that provide milkweed, the only plant that Monarch caterpillars will eat, nectar producing flowers, and shelter for some of the millions of migrating Monarch butterflies. Monarch butterfly habitats are disappearing due to development and the widespread use of herbicides, and gardens like these help provide the resources the butterflies need for their migration to and from Mexico.

Other Kentucky State Parks with Monarch waystations include: Kentucky Dam Village, Waveland, Blue Licks Battlefield, Perryville Battlefield, Old Fort Harrod, Fort Boonesborough, Cumberland Falls, Lake Barkley, Jenny Wiley, Pennyrile Forest and General Butler. Carter Caves and William Whitley House plan to open waystations soon.

For more information about the Monarch waystation program or butterfly gardening, visit www.monarchwatch.org

Barren River Lake State Resort Park is surrounded by rolling, tree-covered hills, on the edge of a beautiful 10,000-acre lake. Accommodations include 51 lodge rooms, 22 cottages, and 99 campsites at the park. The park also features Driftwood Restaurant, an 18-hole golf course, nature trails, a marina with boat rentals, and fishing.

For more information about Barren River Lake and other Kentucky State Parks, visit www.parks.ky.gov