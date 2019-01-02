Logo


KY PUBLIC SERVICE SERVICE COMMISSION TO MEET IN FEBRUARY

on 02/01/2019

The Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold public meetings in Louisville and Lexington to present information and receive comments on the requests for rate increases by the Kentucky Utilities Co. (KU) and the Louisville Gas & Electric Co. (LG&E).

The meetings are scheduled for: Louisville on Thursday, Feb. 21, 5:30 p.m. EST at the Jefferson Community and Technical College; and, Lexington on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 5:30 p.m. EST at the Bluegrass Community & Technical College.

Both LG&E and KU are subsidiaries of the PPL Corp. Kentucky Utilities has about 523,000 electric customers in 77 counties across Kentucky. Louisville Gas & Electric has about 411,000 electric customers in nine counties in the Louisville area and 326,000 natural gas customers in 17 counties.

Kentucky Utilities has proposed to increase its electric rates across all classes of customers in order to generate an additional $112 million in revenue per year – an increase of about 6.9 percent. The proposed increase for KU residential customers would come through raising the monthly service charge from the current $12.25 per month to 53 cents per day, or $15.90 for a 30-day billing cycle.

LG&E has proposed to increase its electric rates across all classes of customers in order to generate an additional $35 million in revenue per year – an increase of about 3.1 percent. The proposed increase for LG&E residential electric customers would come through raising the monthly service charge from the current $12.25 per month to 53 cents per day, or $15.90 for a 30-day billing cycle.

In their applications to adjust rates, KU and LG&E state that the increases are needed to reflect increased operating costs, including investments made to improve reliability and safety. The companies also cite the need to maintain the rate of return for their shareholders and investors.

