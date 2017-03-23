KY REP ROWLAND AND KY SENATOR MEREDITH SPOKE AT HART COUNTY ANNUAL LUNCHEON

It was almost standing room only yesterday for the Hart County Chamber’s annual Legislative Luncheon.

State Representative Bart Rowland and Senator Steve Meredith gave a short recap of this year’s session.

Rowland was up first and he began by noting that this session alone there were over 800 bills filed. One that he said HC Judge Terry Martin fully supported was HB 124 which would give an additional 5% tax incentives to the film industry. When it comes to promises kept, Rowland says his party has certainly done that:



Meredith was up next and he says spoke a lot about the need for support to go to rural communities