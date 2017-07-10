Logo


KY SCIENCE CENTER PARTNERS WITH THE GIRL SCOUTS TO HOST AN ALL DAY STEM-FOCUSED SESSION FOR GIRLS

on 10/07/2017 |

Kentucky Science Center, along with the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana and SkyTeach at WKU will be hosting a full-day of STEM-focused sessions for girls in the Kentucky area on October 21, 2017.

For girls in grades 4th-12th and their caregivers, this conference-style program is designed to empower young women to enter STEM career fields. Hands-on labs, a keynote speaker, panel discussions, and breakout sessions are slated to give girls a sense of the breadth and scope of STEM careers. Topics will include engineering, life sciences, physics, and more.

“The statistics for women in STEM fields are sobering,” said Kentucky Science Center CEO Joanna Haas. “While women make up 50% of the American workforce, they hold barely 25% of STEM jobs. Career opportunities in STEM fields continue to grow, and girls need inspiration and encouragement to pursue these paths with confidence. The GEMS program is designed to foster girls’ innate curiosity and to highlight these opportunities.”

The GEMS program will take place on October 21, 2017 at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. All girls in grades 4th-12th are welcome to attend, and the agenda is designed to include programming for parents and guardians. Check-in begins at 8:15 AM and the program ends at 2:30 PM (breakfast and lunch are included in the cost of the ticket.) Registration for the program can be found on Kentucky Science Center’s website: KYScienceCenter.org.

