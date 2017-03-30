KY STATE PARKS CAMPGROUNDS TO OPEN FRIDAY



From the Associated Press

The Kentucky Parks Department says state park campgrounds will be open Friday, and some promotional offers are being extended.

The agency said in a news release there are 30 state park campgrounds across Kentucky.

Camper Appreciation Weekend is set for April 28 to 30, when campers can get two nights for the price of one. Activities such as arts and crafts, putt-putt golf, bonfires, movies and nature programs are being offered.

Also in April, campers can get two nights for the price of one Sunday through Thursday nights. Use the discount code “Spring2017” when making online reservations to get the discount.