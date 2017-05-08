Logo


KY TRANSPORTATION CABINETS ANNOUNCES HART COUNTY FISCAL COURT GETS ROAD FUNDS

on 08/05/2017 |

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet today announced Hart County Fiscal Court will receive $29,430 in County Road Aid Emergency Funds. These funds will be used for a repair project on Doc Speevack Road (CR 1387). The project location begins at KY 1140 and extends .4 mile Northwest.

“These emergency funds help local governments repair and restore damaged infrastructure throughout their communities,” said Transportation Secretary Greg Thomas. He added, “The Bevin administration is committed to the Cabinet’s mission of providing a safe, reliable transportation network for all Kentuckians.”

Hart County Judge Executive Terry Martin said, “Significant drainage issues on the road need attention and school bus safety is a major concern that we have to address for our citizens.”

Hart County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.

No Responses to “KY TRANSPORTATION CABINETS ANNOUNCES HART COUNTY FISCAL COURT GETS ROAD FUNDS”

