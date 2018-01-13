KYTC DISTRICT 3 BATTLES SEVERE WINTER WEATHER ON STATE ROADS

on 01/13/2018 |

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 crews battled cold, rain and icy conditions for most of yesterday and road conditions worsened overnight. Crews will continue to do what they can, but hazardous driving conditions are expected throughout the evening and into Saturday. Motorists are urged to stay off the roadway if possible or use caution if they have to go out. The cold temperatures will make removing the ice from the roadway difficult in addition to the snow accumulation on top.

Multiple crashes have been reported during the afternoon commute as well as icy conditions on Interstate 65 and the Natcher Parkway. Please follow the District 3 social media accounts on Twitter @kytcdistrict3 and Facebook @kytcdistrict3. State-wide information and real-time traffic information is available at GoKY.ky.gov.