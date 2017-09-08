Logo


KYTC: I-65 DOWN TO ONE LANE WHILE CREWS MOVE BARRIER WALL

on 08/09/2017 |

As the final section of widening I-65 progresses, the KY Transportation Cabinet says that crews will continue moving the barrier wall in preparation for a northbound traffic shift between Glendale and Elizabethtown (Mile Points 82-92). The interstate will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 7pm and 7am the remainder of this week. Barrier wall relocation should be complete by Monday August 14th. Though these lane closures are being conducted during off-peak traffic volume hours, minor delays will still be possible

