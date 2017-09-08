As the final section of widening I-65 progresses, the KY Transportation Cabinet says that crews will continue moving the barrier wall in preparation for a northbound traffic shift between Glendale and Elizabethtown (Mile Points 82-92). The interstate will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 7pm and 7am the remainder of this week. Barrier wall relocation should be complete by Monday August 14th. Though these lane closures are being conducted during off-peak traffic volume hours, minor delays will still be possible
KYTC: I-65 DOWN TO ONE LANE WHILE CREWS MOVE BARRIER WALL
on 08/09/2017 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
JACKIE RAY PAGE08/09/2017 - 0 Comment
-
PANSY SALING08/09/2017 - 0 Comment
-
WCLU WINNERS FOR WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9, 201708/09/2017 - 0 Comment
No Responses to “KYTC: I-65 DOWN TO ONE LANE WHILE CREWS MOVE BARRIER WALL”