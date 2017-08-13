KYTC PREPARES FOR INFLUX OF SOLAR ECLIPSE CHASERS

on 08/13/2017 |

Along with the rest of the nation, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has begun the countdown to the total solar eclipse that has captured global interest: 10 days till the sun goes dark; nine days (or fewer) till the roadways in western Kentucky begin to feel the impact of up to 500,000 eclipse chasers anticipated to flock to the region.

Occurring the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 21, the total solar eclipse will attract visitors to 21 western Kentucky counties, 10 of which are along the path’s center line. With the influx of visitors to the area, delays and slower moving traffic are possible. What is typically a two-hour drive to the region could easily become a four-hour trip due to traffic.

To assist with a pleasant Commonwealth visit and to lessen the impact of anticipated traffic in the western Kentucky region, KYTC is asking motorists to come early, stay put, and leave late. The Cabinet is also imploring motorists not to stop on roadways, rights-of-way or shoulders to view the eclipse. Stopping on these areas can create traffic hazards. An increase in crashes is a concern, and KYTC is urging motorists to remain alert and to exercise patience and caution.

Traffic through Kentucky along Interstates 24, 69 and 65 – as well as along the Natcher Parkway, the Pennyrile Parkway and the U.S. 68/KY 80 corridor in the western half of the state – is expected to be especially congested before, during and after the eclipse. Collaborating with Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Emergency Management and various local agencies, KYTC traffic engineers have prepared to pre-position crews and equipment strategically throughout western Kentucky counties to respond to traffic issues.

Officials will be monitoring traffic signals at various exits and will be prepared to operate signals manually to improve traffic flow. Dozens of message boards stationed along major highways in the corridor will share traffic information with motorists and will warn drivers not to park on the roadway or shoulders. Also, a KYTC helicopter will be deployed to monitor key interchanges and highways for traffic congestion; traffic updates will be posted to KYTC’s social media sites.

In addition to advising motorists of heavy traffic, officials offer the following tips for visitors and area residents in preparation for their once-in-a-lifetime eclipse experience: – Bring eclipse glasses that are compliant with the ISO 12312-2 safety standard. – Be prepared for hot weather. Temps in mid-to-late August can be in the 90s. – Bring plenty of water – about a gallon a day per person. – Bring picnic or snack items. Restaurants and grocery stores may experience long lines. – Pick a viewing location with rest rooms, which will be in high demand. – Do not stop along highways. Vehicles on the shoulder hinder traffic flow and create a traffic hazard. – Be prepared for lines at fuel pumps. Access to fuel may be limited.

– Be aware that heavy traffic congestion may interfere with delivery of food, fuel and other supplies along the total eclipse corridor. – Be careful – large crowds and heavy traffic may hinder the ability of emergency agencies to respond. – Be prepared for cell phone and data access issues due to heavy demand. – Groups traveling in multiple vehicles should consider using two-way radios in case cell service is limited.