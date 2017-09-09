KYTC REMINDS THAT PART OF I-65 SOUTH IN JEFFERSON COUNTY WILL BE CLOSED THIS WEEKEND

on 09/09/2017 |

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) reminds motorists that a portion of Interstate 65 South will be closed this weekend in Jefferson County. This interstate shut-down is the first of two weekend closures, one in each direction, to accommodate safety improvements and other roadway maintenance.

I-65 South is scheduled for closure this weekend between I-64 and I-264 (mile markers 130.6 to 136.4). All driving lanes, exit ramps and entrance ramps will be closed in this section of roadway.

The I-65 South closure begins at from 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 and continues through 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11. Motorists crossing the Ohio River on I-65 coming from southern Indiana will be detoured via I-64 West to I-264 East and then reconnected with I-65 South.

A high-friction surface course will be installed on I-65 between the Chestnut Street/Broadway and Muhammad Ali Boulevard exits, an area locally known as ‘hospital curve’. This treatment will improve skid resistance and reduce crashes involving lane departures on wet pavement.

In addition, asphalt pavement joints will be replaced on the I-65 bridges between I-264 (Watterson Expressway) and the Chestnut Street/Broadway exit. This work will provide a much smoother driving surface for motorists and provide some waterproofing benefit to the bridges and roadway.