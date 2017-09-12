on 12/09/2017 |

L.E. (Cowboy) Clark, age 78 of Summer Shade died December 8, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.

He was born in St. John Missouri and was a son of the late Charles Edward and Nellie Wadkins Clark. He was a test driver at the Corvette plant in Bowling Green and of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by four daughters Cheryl (Rob) Yankey of Springhill, TN, Kay (Kenneth) Renner of Schuein, IL. , Veronica Clark of Tn., Regina Warren of Louisville eight sons Rick Hubert of Summer Shade, Mike (Charlotte) Hubert of Glasgow, Donald (Carolyn) Hubert and Ronald Hubert of Walsh Il:.Jerry (Zenimar) Hubert of Wentzville Missouri, Charles (Dawn) Clark of Springfield OH. Jessie Clark of Louisville and Ethan (Kristyn) Clark of Glasgow. He is also survived by his beloved companion Bertha Hiser and honorary daughter Sydney.

He is also survived by three sisters Alice Waters of Talladega, AL, Patsy (Willie) Myers of Gladewater. TX and Becky (Carlos) Ollison of Waco, TX, thirty four grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceeded in death by his wife Mary Lou Patterson Clark, one son Edward Lynn Clark, one daughter Tina Marie Ifland, one grandson Bobby Hubert brothers and sisters Nokie Linley, Joyce Kelly, Susan Green, Hazel Roach, Shirley Roseman, Marie Williams Paul, Reginald, Carl Clark and Charles Dougherty

Funeral services will be Tuesday December 12, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the McMurtrey Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Union #2 Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday December 11, 2017 from 2:00 till 8:00 P.M. and after 7:00 A.M. on Tuesday till time of service.

Memorials are suggested to the Union #2 Cemetery and can be left at the funeral home