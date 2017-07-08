on 08/07/2017 |

L. Rogers Wells, Jr., 79, Glasgow, died suddenly Sunday, August 6, 2017. The Glasgow native was a son of the late L. Rogers Wells, Sr. and Jane Gilbert Wells. An accomplished businessman, he was owner of American Materials Incorporated, a regional warehousing and distribution center for selected business entities, and was involved in numerous other business endeavors throughout the years. He served as Secretary of Finance and Administration for the Commonwealth of Kentucky during the term of Gov. Wallace Wilkinson; he developed the Park Royal Psychiatric Hospital in Ft. Myers, FL; he was a farmer; and he was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church of Glasgow.

Survivors include his wife Connie; three daughters: Betsy Wells Jones and husband Johnny, Jane Lee Wells, and Mary Callahan; three step-children: Andrew May and wife Kim, Cassie Slone and husband John, and Shelly Baesler and husband Scott; one brother: R. Gilbert Wells and wife Jane; one sister: Julie Wells Allison; 19 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and the Mother of his children, Judy Rhea Wells.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the First Christian Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Community Medical Care or to The Foster Care Council. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home