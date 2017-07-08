Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

L ROGERS WELLS, JR

on 08/07/2017 |

L. Rogers Wells, Jr., 79, Glasgow, died suddenly Sunday, August 6, 2017.  The Glasgow native was a son of the late L. Rogers Wells, Sr. and Jane Gilbert Wells.  An accomplished businessman, he was owner of American Materials Incorporated, a regional warehousing and distribution center for selected business entities, and was involved in numerous other business endeavors throughout the years.  He served as Secretary of Finance and Administration for the Commonwealth of Kentucky during the term of Gov. Wallace Wilkinson; he developed the Park Royal Psychiatric Hospital in Ft. Myers, FL; he was a farmer; and he was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church of Glasgow.

Survivors include his wife Connie; three daughters: Betsy Wells Jones and husband Johnny, Jane Lee Wells, and Mary Callahan; three step-children: Andrew May and wife Kim, Cassie Slone and husband John, and Shelly Baesler and husband Scott; one brother: R. Gilbert Wells and wife Jane; one sister: Julie Wells Allison; 19 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and the Mother of his children, Judy Rhea Wells.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the First Christian Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the church.  Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Community Medical Care or to The Foster Care Council.  Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home

Recent Posts

No Responses to “L ROGERS WELLS, JR”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

 


Person of the Day

MARIE MORGAN
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
73°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 08/07 10%
High 80° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 08/08 10%
High 83° / Low 58°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 08/09 10%
High 84° / Low 66°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.