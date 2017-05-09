L.T. Sneed, age 78 of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday September 2, 2017 at his residence in Scottsville, KY. He was born June 14, 1939 in Columbia, KY to William Howard Taft Sneed and Lou Anna Sneed. He was married to Evelyna Sneed of Scottsville, KY who survives. He was a retired truck driver and a member of Strong Tower Ministries.
In addition to his wife he is also survived by a brother; Jerry Dale Sneed of Columbia, KY. One sister; Rachel Willis of Columbia, KY.; Sister in-law and brother in-law; Edwina and Glen Jordan of Scottsville, KY.;Special niece and nephew; Sabriana and Clint Lonas of Scottsville, KY.;One great niece; Alli Day Lonas of Scottsville, KY.
Two great nephews Carter Isiah Lonas and Noah Jace Lonas also survive.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers Henry & Charles Sneed and a nephew Jason Jordan.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday September 7, 2017 at 11:00AM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with burial in the Allen County Memorial Gardens in Scottsville, KY.
Visitation will be after 2:00PM Wednesday September 6, 2017 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY and after 7:30AM until time of funeral Thursday September 7, 2017 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky and can be made at the funeral home.
