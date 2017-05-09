on 09/05/2017 |

L.T. Sneed, age 78 of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday September 2, 2017 at his residence in Scottsville, KY. He was born June 14, 1939 in Columbia, KY to William Howard Taft Sneed and Lou Anna Sneed. He was married to Evelyna Sneed of Scottsville, KY who survives. He was a retired truck driver and a member of Strong Tower Ministries.

In addition to his wife he is also survived by a brother; Jerry Dale Sneed of Columbia, KY. One sister; Rachel Willis of Columbia, KY.; Sister in-law and brother in-law; Edwina and Glen Jordan of Scottsville, KY.;Special niece and nephew; Sabriana and Clint Lonas of Scottsville, KY.;One great niece; Alli Day Lonas of Scottsville, KY.

Two great nephews Carter Isiah Lonas and Noah Jace Lonas also survive.