LABOR CABINET RETURNS $341,230 TO KENTUCKY WORKERS IN JUNE

on 07/15/2018

 

Labor Cabinet Returns $341,230.05 to Kentucky Workers in June

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 10, 2018) – Last month, the Labor Cabinet recouped $341,230.05 in wage violations and returned to Kentucky workers.

 

Unpaid overtime, withheld final paychecks, illegal deductions of pay and lower pay than the legal minimum wage requirement are among the types of wage and hour violations that the Cabinet prosecutes. Other examples include unpaid breaks, time-clock shaving, mandatory tip-pooling and prevailing wage violations.

 

The Labor Cabinet’s Division of Wages and Hours is responsible for enforcing Kentucky’s wage and hour and child labor laws. It also enforces prevailing wage requirements that were in effect before the enactment of HB 3 last year. Enforcement typically begins upon the receipt of a complaint. Investigators are then assigned to the case to determine compliance with the state’s wage and hour laws, monitor the correction of any violations, and collect back wages improperly withheld from employees.

