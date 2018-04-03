The Fourth Region Girl’s Basketball Championship was held last night at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green. The Lady Purples took control of the game and went on a 22-1 run to steal all of South Warren’s energy and earned a hard fought 59 to 51 win to capture the title. Bowling Green was 20 and 12 on the season and lost three times to the Spartans before finally recording a win over them on Saturday.
LADY PURPLES – THE FOURTH REGION CHAMPIONS
