Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LADY PURPLES – THE FOURTH REGION CHAMPIONS

on 03/04/2018 |

The Fourth Region Girl’s Basketball Championship was held last night at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green. The Lady Purples took control of the game and went on a 22-1 run to steal all of South Warren’s energy and earned a hard fought 59 to 51 win to capture the title. Bowling Green was 20 and 12 on the season and lost three times to the Spartans before finally recording a win over them on Saturday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LADY PURPLES – THE FOURTH REGION CHAMPIONS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Today we are patting on the back- Shelby Love

Shelby Love

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
52°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 03/04 0%
High 58° / Low 35°
Partly Cloudy
Overcast
Monday 03/05 20%
High 56° / Low 39°
Overcast
Clear
Tuesday 03/06 10%
High 57° / Low 34°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Sun 04

Build a Bed Event

February 19 @ 12:00 AM - March 31 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.