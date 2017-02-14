LADY SCOTTIE GOLFER KATIE JONES SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS

Congratulations to Lady Scottie Golfer Katie Jones. She has signed a letter of intent to continue her education and play collegiate golf for University of the Cumberlands in the fall. Ceremonies were held at Glasgow High School yesterday afternoon. She told WCLU that she feels honored to go from one excellent golf program to another….



Katie has been on the golf team at GHS since the 5th grade, and played her first varsity match in 7th grade. She has one the district 3 times and played in 3 KHSAA tournaments.

Her head Coach at Glasgow High School is Kellie Lee:



First year head Coach Taylor Riggs and assistant Chris Butler were in attendance at yesterday’s ceremony.

