The Glasgow Lady Scotties lost this afternoon in the 2A sectional final to Webster County, as heard on wcluradio.. Final Score Webster County 52-Glasgow 42. The Lady Scotties are still alive in the 2A state tournament and will play next Friday morning at 11 am in Owensboro We’ll be there for you as well.
LADY SCOTTIES LOSE IN THE SECTIONAL FINAL SUNDAY, BUT WILL PLAY FRIDAY IN OWENSBORO
on 01/13/2019 |
