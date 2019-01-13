Logo


LADY SCOTTIES LOSE IN THE SECTIONAL FINAL SUNDAY, BUT WILL PLAY FRIDAY IN OWENSBORO

01/13/2019

The Glasgow Lady Scotties lost this afternoon in the 2A sectional final to Webster County, as heard on wcluradio..  Final Score Webster County 52-Glasgow 42. The Lady Scotties are still alive in the 2A state tournament and will play next Friday morning at 11 am in Owensboro   We’ll be there for you as well.

