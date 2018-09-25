on 09/25/2018 |

Lama Logsdon, age 82, of Mammoth Cave died Sunday, September 23, 2018 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was married to Mary Glendola Dilly Logsdon, who also preceded him in death.

Lama was a supervisor for Bridgestone Tire Company, and was a member of Stockholm United Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one brother, Leroy Childress (Leavia) of Mammoth Cave; one niece, Jennifer LeAnn Powell (Paul) of Mammoth Cave and two great nephews, Logan and Lennox Powell.

Graveside services for Lama Logsdon will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, September 27, 2018

at the Wilkins Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am – 8:00 pm, Wednesday, September 26, 2018

9:00 – 10:30 am, Thursday, September 27, 2018

at the Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel