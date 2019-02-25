Logo


LANCE MATTHEWS

on 02/25/2019 |

Lance Matthews age 54 of the Monroe Community passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Jane Todd Crawford Hospital. He was a native of Hart County and a former Truck Driver. He loved hunting, fishing, playing music, and entertaining friends. He never met a stranger.

He is preceded in death by his father, Stanford Matthews.

He is survived by three children, Shane Matthews of Glasgow, Annie Matthews and Katie Matthews of Horse Cave; a fur baby, Dudley; two grandchildren, Kelsey and Colton Matthews, of Glasgow; his fiance, Jackie Price of Summersville; his mother, Loretta Marshall Matthews of Horse Cave; one sister, Cindy Sturgeon (Harold) of Horse Cave; two brothers, Paul Matthews of Cave City, Kendall Matthews (Alicia) of Hardyville; several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Winn Funeral home with burial to follow in the Whickerville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday.

