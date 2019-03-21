LANE SEPARATOR TO BE INSTALLED FRIDAY MORNING ON LOVERS LANE IN BOWLING GREEN

on 03/21/2019 |

4 Shares

A project to install a lane separator curb along with reflective delineators in a section of the turn lane on KY 880 Lovers Lane at the intersection with Mt. Victor Lane in Bowling Green is expected to take place Friday morning.

The lane separator will allow left turns into both sections of Mt. Victor Lane from KY 880 Lovers Lane. However, left turns out of both sections of Mt. Victor Lane to KY 880 Lovers Lane will be restricted.

Crews are expected to install the lane separator Friday morning around 3 a.m. with the work completed around 6 a.m. The restriction is being put in place to improve safety and efficiency of that entire area.