Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LANE SEPARATOR TO BE INSTALLED FRIDAY MORNING ON LOVERS LANE IN BOWLING GREEN

on 03/21/2019 |
Tweet
Share4
4 Shares

A project to install a lane separator curb along with reflective delineators in a section of the turn lane on KY 880 Lovers Lane at the intersection with Mt. Victor Lane in Bowling Green is expected to take place Friday morning.

The lane separator will allow left turns into both sections of Mt. Victor Lane from KY 880 Lovers Lane. However, left turns out of both sections of Mt. Victor Lane to KY 880 Lovers Lane will be restricted.

Crews are expected to install the lane separator Friday morning around 3 a.m. with the work completed around 6 a.m. The restriction is being put in place to improve safety and efficiency of that entire area.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LANE SEPARATOR TO BE INSTALLED FRIDAY MORNING ON LOVERS LANE IN BOWLING GREEN”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
45°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 03/21 10%
High 52° / Low 34°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 03/22 10%
High 56° / Low 26°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 03/23 10%
High 56° / Low 38°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.