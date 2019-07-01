on 01/07/2019 |

Lanie Lea Powell, 62, of Stanford, KY (formerly of Glasgow, KY) passed away on Monday, January 07, 2019 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, KY. Born March 16, 1956 in Glasgow, KY to the late Amel Delk and Mabel Bell Delk, she was a former employee of R&R Donnelly in Glasgow, KY and Danville, KY. She was also a member of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Jerry Powell of Stanford, KY; one son, Justin K. Clarkson of Stanford, KY; one stepson, Jerry Powell (Tracey); two step daughters, Brandy Lewis (Aaron), and Chastity Abrams (Derek); one grandchild, Kinley Clarkson; five step grandchildren; four sisters, Linda D. Smith, Dana Branstetter (Lanny), Anissa Krick (Nate), and Brenda D. Yates; three brothers, Chess C. Delk, Amel Delk (Suzie), and William “Terry” Delk (Mildred); and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a niece, Sherry Delk.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 5-8pm at Spurlin Funeral Home Chapel, Stanford and a visitation will be held at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Glasgow, KY on Thursday, January 10, 2019 from 4-8pm. Funeral service will be held at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Glasgow, KY on Friday, January 11, 2018 at 11am. Burial will follow at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.