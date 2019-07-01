Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LANIE LEA POWELL

on 01/07/2019 |

Lanie Lea Powell, 62, of Stanford, KY (formerly of Glasgow, KY) passed away on Monday, January 07, 2019 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, KY. Born March 16, 1956 in Glasgow, KY to the late Amel Delk and Mabel Bell Delk, she was a former employee of R&R Donnelly in Glasgow, KY and Danville, KY. She was also a member of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Jerry Powell of Stanford, KY; one son, Justin K. Clarkson of Stanford, KY; one stepson, Jerry Powell (Tracey); two step daughters, Brandy Lewis (Aaron), and Chastity Abrams (Derek); one grandchild, Kinley Clarkson; five step grandchildren; four sisters, Linda D. Smith, Dana Branstetter (Lanny), Anissa Krick (Nate), and Brenda D. Yates; three brothers, Chess C. Delk, Amel Delk (Suzie), and William “Terry” Delk (Mildred); and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a niece, Sherry Delk.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 5-8pm at Spurlin Funeral Home Chapel, Stanford and a visitation will be held at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Glasgow, KY on Thursday, January 10, 2019 from 4-8pm. Funeral service will be held at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Glasgow, KY on Friday, January 11, 2018 at 11am. Burial will follow at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LANIE LEA POWELL”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

CHERYL SMITH

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:55 PM CST on January 07, 2019
Expires:
3:00 AM CST on January 08, 2019
Overcast
Currently
58°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Monday 01/07 50%
High 65° / Low 52°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 01/08 30%
High 60° / Low 32°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Wednesday 01/09 0%
High 38° / Low 19°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.