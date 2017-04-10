Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LANNY D “POSSUM” CARROLL

on 10/04/2017 |

Lanny D. “Possum” Carroll, 70, of Bee Spring passed away at 1:39 AM Oct. 3, 2017 at his home.

The Edmonson County native was a lineman for P & E and a farmer. He was a son of the late Harlan Carroll and Dora Saltsman Carroll. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Susan Carroll, Agnes Wolfe and Evellen Jaggers; and four brother, James, Jimmy, Franklin and Danny Carroll.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday at New Salem General Baptist Church, where he was a member, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Thursday at the church. Gravil Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

Surviving are his wife, Nelsie Marie Meredith Carroll; two sons, A.J. Carroll (Helena) and Eric Carroll both of Sweeden; a daughter, Jennifer Devers (Scott) of Bee Spring; two brothers, Billy Carroll of Bee Spring and Denny Carroll of Mammoth Cave; a sister, Emogene “Mance” Coulter; ten grandchildren, Christopher Glenn Carroll, Miranda Higgs, Elizabeth Marie Carroll, Erin Hudson, Haley York, Taylor Carroll, Tyler Carroll, Anna Beach, Megan Jent and Joseph Carroll; and six great grandchildren

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LANNY D “POSSUM” CARROLL”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JACOB DELK

Jacob Delk

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
60°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 10/04 0%
High 82° / Low 56°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 10/05 10%
High 83° / Low 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 10/06 10%
High 85° / Low 61°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.