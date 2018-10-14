Logo


LARRY ARTHUR THOMAS

Larry Thomas, age 72 of Glasgow, died Saturday at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was a retired technician with the Glasgow Animal Clinic, a former employee as a police officer with the Park City Police, was a Barren County Constable for District 1, and an Auxillary Officer with the Glasgow Police Department. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, loved politics, and would talk your ear off for hours, and was an avid collector and tinkerer. He was always willing to help others and loved spoiling his great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Geneva Harper Thomas; Two Sons, Robert Thomas and wife Niki of Glasgow, and Jeff Thomas and wife Tonda of Scottsville; a daughter, Melissa “Sissy” Thomas Brumett and husband Jerry of Glasgow; a granddaughter that he raised as his own child, MaRanda “Randi” Bow McCandless and husband Zack of Glasgow; and, three other grandchildren; Heather Thomas, Illyonia “Illy” Thomas, and Braxton Thomas all of Glasgow; eight great-grandchildren; a sister Carolyn Thomas Gilpin and husband Dale of Wisdom; and, a brother, Jerry Thomas and wife Beverly of Glasgow. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services for Larry Arthur Thomas will be at 2:00pm on Tuesday at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Mt. Olivet-Deweese Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2pm Monday at the funeral home.

